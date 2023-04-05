Tim Hortons just launched new summer drinks across Canada

Summer’s on its way, and Tim Hortons is gearing up, introducing a slate of new cold drinks on its menu today.

Whether you’re an Iced Capp fiend or prefer something more fruity, there are many flavour options to satisfy every spring and summer mood.

“From cool and creamy options to frozen coffee classics, and fruity and tangy delights, we’ve crafted our new cold beverage menu to ensure that Tims will be your go-to destination all spring and summer long, no matter what kind of drink you’re craving,” said Victoria Stewart, Tim Hortons director of beverage innovation, in a statement.

Here’s Tim Hortons’ new cold drinks menu, which you can order today.

New flavours

Oreo Double Stuf Iced Capp

Tim Hortons combined two classic treats to make the drink of the summer. The iconic Iced Capp is taken to another level by blending with Oreo cookie crumble and vanilla syrup, topped with vanilla-flavoured whipped topping, and finished with even more Oreo cookie crumble on top for a Double Stuf Oreo flavour.

Oreo Strawberry Creamy Chill

The Strawberry Creamy Chill is blended with Oreo cookie crumble for a delicious fruit-and-chocolate flavour combination.

Caramel Toffee Cold Brew

Steeped for 16 hours for a smooth and velvety taste, Tims Cold Brew is paired with Caramel Toffee syrup and topped with espresso-infused cold foam for the perfect mix of richness, sweetness and creaminess.

Old reliables

Strawberry Watermelon or Peach Real Fruit Quenchers

Quench your thirst all spring and summer with two refreshing Real Fruit Juice Quenchers served over ice – available in Strawberry Watermelon and Peach flavours.

Vanilla Iced Latte

Change up your go-to espresso order by adding ice, a hint of vanilla and your choice of ice-chilled milk, cream, or an oat or almond beverage.

Strawberry Frozen Lemonade

This fruity and tangy favourite is the perfect beverage to cool off on a hot summer day.