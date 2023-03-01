Tim Hortons reveals new lineup of ice creams inspired by menu items

Tim Hortons has just turned a favourite coffee drink into an ice cream flavour.

The coffee chain has announced that it’s adding four new flavours to its ice cream lineup and one of them is the Double Double.

According to a release, customers have been asking for a Double Double Ice Cream.

“Inspired by a true Canadian classic, this ice cream features the rich and smooth flavours of Tims Original Blend coffee paired perfectly with creamy and sweet accents,” reads the statement.

There’s another equally Canadian flavour on the list: the Maple Crunch, which will include maple-flavoured crunchy flakes.

They’ve also turned a popular donut into ice cream with the Boston Cream, a custard-flavoured ice cream with donut-style pieces and swirls of chocolate fudge.

For a nostalgic twist, there’s also the new Campfire S’mores, which features toasted marshmallow-flavoured ice cream, chocolate ripple, and crushed Graham crumbs.

The company states that 100% of the proceeds from this flavour will be donated to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps, which supports youth from underserved communities.

The four new kinds of ice cream are an addition to the flavours launched last year, which include Salted Caramel Iced Capp, Double Chocolate Donut, Birthday Cake Timbits, Apple Fritter, and Fruit Explosion.

The new flavours will soon be available at supermarkets across the country, including Co-Op, Loblaws (Maxi, No-Frills, Real Canadian Super Store, Provigo, Loblaws Great Food, Fortinos and Your Independent Grocery), Longo’s, Metro (Ontario), Sobeys/Safeway, and Walmart.