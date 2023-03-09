Tim Hortons customers furious after technical error incorrectly says they won $10,000

Some Tim Hortons customers are outraged after a “technical error” left them thinking that they won $10,000 from the Roll Up To Win contest.

As Canadians excitedly began rolling up the rim physically and through the Tim Hortons app, some customers received a surprising message saying that they had won a $10,000 American Express prepaid card.

“My reaction was disbelief honestly,” Scott Adams told Daily Hive. “I took a screenshot for proof, sent it to my wife in complete confusion.”

The long-haul truck driver from Kentville, Nova Scotia, was travelling from Alberta to Idaho when he got the winning roll on the app. It was his first roll-up of the year on March 6, the first day of the contest.

Adams says he emailed the Canadian coffee giant multiple times, trying to redeem his prize.

On March 8, he received an email from the company that left a bitter taste in his mouth.

“They finally got back to me, telling me it was an error but here’s a $50 gift card,” he said. “I responded saying I didn’t want the gift, it’s a slap in the face.”

In an email statement to Daily Hive, Tim Hortons confirmed that a “technical error caused an issue for a small subset of Roll Up To Win players.”

“They were shown an incorrect award message for a prize that is meant to be awarded once per day to one person in our jackpot draw,” explained the company.

“We’re already in contact with some of the impacted guests to express our regret for the disappointment caused by this error.”

Unfortunately, Adams wasn’t the only victim of this error. Other $10,000-winning customers took to Twitter to express their frustrations, sharing screenshots of the apology email from Tim Hortons.

One person said they even went into a store and a manager told them they won.

“Now I’m being told no? I’m getting a lawyer!” they tweeted.

@TimHortons how can you tell me I won $10,000 and then back out and say no I didn’t. I went into the store and the manager even told me i won. Congratulated me and everything. Now I’m being told no? I’m getting a lawyer! @AmericanExpress @AM980News @LFPress pic.twitter.com/Q05NgTJ2XP — Jeremy McDougall (@TopTierGR) March 7, 2023

Others stressed how “insulting” the $50 compensation is.

Still waiting for my email, @TimHortons said they were looking into it and still nothing… now I’m seeing all over the internet and news that it’s an error. extremely frustrating and @TimHortons needs to come good for there errors… $50 IS FAR OFF, almost insulting @AmexCanada pic.twitter.com/xjaBJkf8xD — Carter Taylor (@Pilot_boy24) March 8, 2023

Adams says he’s emailed Tim Hortons about the error again, with no response.

“It’s been a kick in the stomach,” he said.

When asked if he’ll use the $50 he said, “No, I don’t want it unless they make it for McDonald’s.”