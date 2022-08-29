Tim Hortons has just announced the release of its fall menu and a limited-edition Maple Collection.

The line makes for a perfect gift, and includes three confectionery items of maple butter, soft and light maple candy, and of course, classic Canadian maple syrup.

All items are 100% Canadian, made in partnership with Brien Maple Sweets Inc.

The release comes shortly after Tim Hortons added maple bacon breakfast sandwiches to its menu.

The Maple Collection arrives alongside this year’s Pumpkin Spice lineup which includes the new Creamy Maple Pecan Dream Donut as well as a hearty array of drinks effervescent with fall flavours.

We’ve laid out this year’s fall menu below:

Pumpkin Spice Dream Donut

A ring donut glazed in orange fondant, sprinkled with candied praline pumpkin seeds, and filled with a burst of white fondant.

Creamy Maple Pecan Dream Donut

Topped with maple fondant, praline pecans, and a drizzle of chocolate.

Pumpkin Spice Muffin

Sweet and creamy on the inside, and peppered in pumpkin seeds for added texture, best served with a Double Double or Steeped Tea.

Pumpkin Spice Iced Capp

A fall twist on a Tims classic! These two bold flavours – iced cappuccino and pumpkin spice – blend together perfectly for a refreshing fall treat.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

The most festive beverage of all, The Tims Pumpkin Spice Latte is the perfect beverage to kick-start fall

Try the all-new Tims Maple Collection and the 2022 fall menu at participating Tim Hortons, starting today.