Traditionally, Tim Hortons is a place where folks head when they need a pick-me-up in the form of a hot cup of Joe and a sweet treat. Now, the nationwide chain has launched something new to perk up customers: Tim Hortons Infusr energy beverages.

These cold, fruity, and caffeinated sips are served in ready-to-drink cans and come in two flavours, Blackberry Yuzu and Mango Starfruit.

Made with natural caffeine and natural flavours, the cans of these sips feature artwork by Canadian artist Avril Wu. They are now up for grabs at Tim Hortons locations across Canada.

“We’re excited to be serving our new Tim Hortons Infusr energy beverages as a way for guests to enjoy a delicious burst of summer energy on their Tims Runs. Our Tim Hortons Infusr energy beverages are deliciously fruity and sparkling and made with natural caffeine and natural flavours,” said Carolina Berti, vice president of Category and Innovation for Tim Hortons.

“Avril did an incredible job recreating scenes of Canada’s remarkable natural beauty for our Tim Hortons Infusr™ cans, including striking scenes of the mountains and lakes in the Canadian Rockies and the magical Northern Lights,” said Berti.

Will you be trying these new drinks from Tims? Let us know in the comments.

