Tim Hortons has improved two of the most popular donuts on its menu, refreshing the recipes to make them even more fulfilling. Literally.

There’s no doubt that Tim Hortons’ Apple Fritter and Boston Cream donuts are the chain’s most popular menu items — there’s a reason why they came in top two for 2020 nationwide — but Tim Hortons is always looking for a way to improve its menu items.

The beloved coffee chain has now added 40% more apples into their Apple Fritter and filled up their Boston Cream by 33%.