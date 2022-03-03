Tim Hortons has improved two of the most popular donuts on its menu, refreshing the recipes to make them even more fulfilling. Literally.
There’s no doubt that Tim Hortons’ Apple Fritter and Boston Cream donuts are the chain’s most popular menu items — there’s a reason why they came in top two for 2020 nationwide — but Tim Hortons is always looking for a way to improve its menu items.
The beloved coffee chain has now added 40% more apples into their Apple Fritter and filled up their Boston Cream by 33%.
“We’re always looking for ways to improve everything on the menu, even the classics. Canadians already loved the Apple Fritter and Boston Cream – and now we’ve made them even more delicious by adding tons more apples and filling in those two donuts,” said Chef Tallis Voakes, Director of Culinary Innovation for Tim Hortons.
Recently, Tim Hortons has shared some exciting announcements, including its new line of ice cream flavours, but that’s not all. Voakes teases that fans should keep an eye out for more exciting things to come to the menu.
“Tims fans should stay tuned because we have some more really exciting breakfast, lunch and beverage announcements coming soon,” Voakes added.