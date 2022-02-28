Tim Hortons Roll Up To Win is back this year with more chances to win

Get your Tims card ready! Tim Hortons Roll Up To Win is back for the 2022 year with over $100 million in prizes.

Starting March 7, Canadians will earn one Roll for each eligible item purchased, whether a hot or cold drink, a breakfast sandwich, or wrap. Just make sure you scan your Tims Rewards using your app or use the physical card.

Guests are also in for a bit of a surprise. For mobile orders placed via the Tims app, guests will receive a bonus Roll which means more prizes.

“Roll Up To Win is one of our most loved and anticipated programs of the year for Tims’ guests, and we can’t wait to kick things off on March 7,” said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

“With the addition of new bonus Rolls for mobile orders and over $100 million in prizes available to be won, we’re giving guests more reasons than ever before to play Roll Up To Win – and once again, every Roll wins!”

It’s important to remind those with physical cards to register online to participate. As an added incentive, those who have yet to sign up will earn 70 bonus points when they register during the Roll Up contest period and make an eligible purchase.

That’s enough for a coffee or tea, or a doughnut, baked treat or bagel.

For the complete list of prizes, click here. Roll Up To Win runs from March 7 to April 3.