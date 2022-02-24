Tim Hortons launches line of ice cream made from its iconic flavours

Run, don’t walk! Tim Hortons has just launched a lineup of ice cream flavours inspired by popular favourite treats including Iced Capps to their pastries.

The coffee chain has partnered up with ice cream producer Shaw’s and uses 100% Canadian dairy to create its newest lineup of frozen desserts.

Coming to a grocery store near you are their brand-new ice cream flavours including Salted Caramel Iced Capp, Double Chocolate Donut, Birthday Cake Timbits, Apple Fritter, and Fruit Explosion.

“Tim Hortons has been a beloved taste of Canada since 1964 and we’re really excited to be re-imagining some of our most popular flavours as ice creams,” said Sourabh Malik, vice president of CPG at Tim Hortons.

“Canadians are going to love Tim Hortons Ice Cream and how we’ve brought our unique, only-at-Tims tastes to a new dimension. These new ice cream pints are bursting with inclusions like caramel, apple and chocolate donut pieces.”

Lovers of the Tim Hortons brand can find their ice cream line up at Co-Op, Loblaws, Maxi, No-Frills, Real Canadian Super Store, Provigo, Loblaws Great Food, Fortinos and Your Independent Grocery, Longo’s, Metro, Sobeys/Safeway and Walmart.