Pizza Hut Canada is offering buy-one-get-one-free pizzas all week
Nov 18 2022, 7:57 pm
If there’s one thing we like more than pizza, it’s multiple pizzas.
Lucky for us, one of Canada’s biggest pizza brands is offering a really sweet deal on pies this week.
Pizza Hut’s legendary buy-one-get-one-deal is back for a limited time only this month, ending on November 27.
The BOGO deal applies to any large or medium pizza, with the second pizza (of equal or lesser value) being free.
To get this deal, you can use the code 879 at the checkout when you order online.
It’s the perfect excuse to have some friends over this weekend for a pizza party – or just indulge and get two for yourself, we won’t judge.