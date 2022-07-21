Fake news: No, Tim Hortons CEO was NOT arrested for possession of child porn

You may be seeing crazy reports about Tim Hortons’ CEO circulating on your social media feeds today.

Social media accounts have been sharing a story with the headline “CEO of Tim Hortons arrested for possession of child pornography.”

This is, in fact, fake news.

The article is from the Vancouver Times, which describes itself as the “most trusted source for satire on the West Coast.”

“We write satirical stories about issues that affect conservatives,” its bio reads.

The story incorrectly reports that Daniel Schwartz — who is not the CEO of Tim Hortons, but the executive chairman of its parent company Restaurant Brands International (José Cil is the CEO of Tim Hortons’ parent company) — was arrested at his home outside of New York City.

The article started circulating Wednesday afternoon and social media users began reacting, even replying to Tim Hortons tweets asking about the fake scandal.

Is this the CEO looking at kids? — Colin (@Outdoorsman2019) July 21, 2022

The Vancouver Times later updated the article on Thursday amid the growing frenzy online, confirming that it is satirical and not factual. The article was then placed under the site’s satire section, saying it would “ease confusion” — seeing as many people were sharing it as actual news.

The supposedly “satirical” post had no one laughing.

It comes on the heels of an uproar against the Canadian fast food chain for requiring all of its annual camp day attendees to be vaccinated, which had #BoycottTimHortons trending on Twitter last week.

Canadians who are against these vaccine mandates were quick to use the fake article as more fuel for the fire.

I boycotted Tim Hortons because campers at Tim’s Camp must be fully vaccinated. Now we find out the CEO has just been arrested for possession of kiddy porn. Looks like I made a good choice. #boycotttimhortons — 🇨🇦Johnny Connors🇨🇦 (@VetiverB) July 21, 2022

Now that the CEO of @TimHortonsGCC has been arrested for possession of child pornography I feel our kids will be even safer at the segregated Tim’s summer camp — Cooter (@Cooter60009067) July 21, 2022

Daily Hive has reached out to Tim Hortons for a statement and will update the story if additional information becomes available.