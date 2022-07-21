Tim Hortons looking for hockey-loving families to cast in new commercial

It may be the Canadian dream for you and your family.

Tim Hortons is looking for people to star in its upcoming commercial and it doesn’t want any professional actors to sign up.

For each day of filming those selected could receive $750 to $2,250 or more.

A Canadian casting agency has put out a call for a parent around 35 to 55 years old with one or two kids between eight and 16 years old.

The casting agency says the family should be one that often swings by a Tim Hortons and loves or plays hockey.

While no acting experience is required those applying should be outgoing and comfortable in front of the camera.

Applicants will need to be legally eligible to work in Canada and be fully vaccinated.

Anyone shortlisted will be contacted on or before September 9 and will be invited to a brief online interview with the director.

The person selected will need to fly themselves out to film in Rimouski, Quebec, and be available for a wardrobe appointment, PCR COVID test, and one day between August 17th and 19th for filming.

“If booked, you will each receive $75 for a covid test appointment, $75 for a wardrobe appointment, and $750 for one day of filming. If your footage is in the final commercial(s), you will receive: $500 for television use and/or $1,000 for internet use,” the agency says.

Travel fees and accommodations will also be covered for the person who books the gig. They will also receive $350 per travel day and $100 per diem.