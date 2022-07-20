Casting Call: Female culinary expert wanted in Toronto commercial paying $5K
Calling all female culinary experts and small business owners. Now’s your time to shine — and earn a nice chunk of change, too.
Groundglass Casting in Toronto is looking for a woman with culinary expertise for a “meaningful” credit card commercial. The salary? $5,000!
The agency is looking for women over the age of 25. They must be fully vaccinated and able to travel to Toronto to film one day between September 9 and September 13.
This is a non-union project and no acting experience is required. You just have to be comfortable with speaking on camera.
Not in Toronto? No problem. Travel fees and accommodations will be also covered. You’ll also receive $500 per travel day and $100 per diem.
As indicated on Groundglass Casting’s website, preliminary interviews will be conducted online on August 17 and August 18. If booked, you’ll be required to take a COVID-19 test and attend a wardrobe fitting sometime between September 7 to September 9.
Over five grand for essentially one day’s work isn’t too shabby, especially now that inflation has officially hit 8.1%.