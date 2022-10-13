Dream job: Canadians can earn $50 an hour to doom-scroll TikTok all day

If you can’t keep your eyes off of TikTok, then this is the perfect job for you.

Ubiquitous, a TikTok influencer marketing service, is looking to pay a Canadian $50 an hour to binge-watch TikTok videos for 12 hours.

The requirements are simple. “The person we’re looking for is not only a TikTok lover but also someone who has an active social media presence,” Ubiquitous said in its job posting.

Although Ubiquitous is a US-based company, it confirmed with Daily Hive it is also accepting Canadian applicants.

Essentially, the company wants you to share the best TikTok videos you come across on other social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook, and tag them. Then, rank the top 10 videos you found that day and send them their way.

The 12 hours can be spread out over three days, so don’t worry about cramming it all in one day.

In addition to the $600 earned, the chosen applicant will also get a $50 Uber Eats gift card, a $50 Target gift card, and a bunch of phone accessories.

To apply, you must be 18 or older, and fill out the application form online, including 100-200 words stating why you deserve the gig.

You have until October 31 to apply. Good luck!