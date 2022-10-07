Toronto has a lot of great things going for it like its world-class food scene, cultural diversity, and top-ranking universities. But our subway system? Not something anyone is overly proud of.

Recently, a TikTok video went viral after a Toronto broker pointed out how inferior the city’s subway system is compared to the rest of the world.

The user, @cityestates, showed a map of Toronto’s subway system juxtaposed with Paris’, New York’s and London’s. If you watch the video with the sound on, you can’t help but join in on the belly laughing.

Toronto now has 75 subway stations, after several were added to the Yonge-University line back in 2017. Over 70 may seem like a lot at first glance (perhaps to a tourist) but that number pales in comparison to what New York City has: 472.

Of those 472 subway stations in New York City, 470 run 24 hours a day. Toronto has zilch.

London Underground, better known as the Tube, has 272 subway stations, while Paris Metro encompasses 306 subway stations.

Here’s a brief breakdown of the numbers:

Toronto

Number of lines: four

Number of stations: 75

System length: 76.9 km

New York

Number of lines: 36

Number of stations: 472

System length: 1,060 km

London

Number of lines: 11

Number of stations: 272

System length: 404 km

Paris

Number of lines: 303

Number of stations: 16

System length: 226.9 km

Toronto residents are chiming in with sassy comments on @cityestates’s video.

“Toronto Transit System called the TTC which stands for TAKE THE CAR,” says one user.

“And most of the time shuttle buses are running,” says another.

Some defend the city’s subway system and acknowledge that the population of New York, Paris, and London are way bigger than Toronto. Plus, as another user points out, “London got a 100-year head start.”

While the city has plans to extend both subway and streetcar lines, the caveat is we’ll have to wait 10 years to finally be able to use them.