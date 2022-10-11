The internet is abuzz with conversations about Madonna, who posted a video on TikTok supposedly coming out as gay — sort of.

On Monday, the “La Isla Bonita” singer shared a video where she’s holding a pair of shocking pink underwear and getting ready to toss it into a bin from afar. “If I miss, I’m gay!” her caption reads. Then the star is seen deliberately missing the bin and turning around in a stylish twirl.

Fans were perplexed. Most thought this meant the star was coming out officially. Others said this was just Madonna’s sense of humour and that she was always known to be bisexual.

While the Material Girl has sparked rumours about hooking up with women during her 43-year career, her publicly acknowledged relationships have been with men.

She’s been a major influence on and ally of the LGBTQIA community but has also come under fire previously for appropriating NYC’s enduring ballroom culture that began in the 1980s.

In her music video “Vogue,” released in 1990, Madonna can be seen dancing with NYC ballroom legends. However, the celebrities she mentions in her lyrics are not Black, and are mostly heterosexual.

You might remember Madonna’s iconic on-stage kiss with Britney Spears, but many are arguing that her roots in the LGBT community go much deeper.

“Y’all, Madonna has been out as bi longer than some of us have been alive,” wrote TikTok commenter Gee under the video.

Others spoke about the celebrity’s link with Dominican rapper Tokischa. The two released a music video just three weeks ago where they can be seen kissing and flirting. Madonna was also seen grinding against kissing Tokischa and kissing her passionately on stage during a recent performance.

“Velma and Madonna?! A win for the lesbians,” one commenter wrote, referring to the Scooby-Doo character Marvel recently acknowledged as gay.

Whether she meant for the TikTok video to have this effect or not, fans are congratulating Madonna for living her life as she pleases and officially coming out of the closet at 64.

What are your thoughts?