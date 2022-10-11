Paris Hilton just found out a Canadian TikToker stole her sunglasses (VIDEO)

A TikToker from Toronto received an iconic response from Paris Hilton after he posted a video about stealing her sunglasses.

Greg Brown, who’s one-half of the popular YouTube duo AsapSCIENCE, veered away from his usual educational content to share the hilarious anecdote.

“One thing about me is that I once robbed Paris Hilton, and I hope she never sees this because I could go to jail,” he starts.

He tells the story to the beat of Nicki Minaj’s song “Super Freaky Girl” as part of the “One thing about me” trend on the social media platform.

In 2007, Brown and his friend encountered Hilton after leaving a concert. She was on her way to the Guvernment, a Toronto club that shuttered before the pandemic.

Under the influence, Brown says he and his friend spontaneously decided to enter the empty car Hilton had arrived in since it was still outside after she entered the club.

He found a script for the 2005 horror movie House of Wax, in which Hilton starred. It’s not clear why it was there. According to IMDb, the movie was filmed in Australia in 2004.

That wasn’t the only thing they found.

“We were laughing, we were screaming, and we were in Paris Hilton’s car,” said Brown. “Then my friend said run, and then I thought that cops were coming. So, we ran, but my friend was actually screaming with joy because she’d stolen her Christian Dior sunglasses. Sorry, Paris.”

He says they still have the sunglasses to this day and share them as a “sisterhood of the travelling Paris Hilton sunglasses.”

“Yes, I robbed Paris Hilton. I hope that’s okay, and please don’t put me in jail, you’re rich,” Brown said, ending the video.

Hilton responded shortly after the video went viral on TikTok over the weekend.

Wearing a pink tracksuit and heart sunglasses, she stitched the TikTok with the caption “LOL! 😹 Can you please do a reveal of the sisterhood of the traveling Paris Hilton sunglasses? 🤣💀🕶”

Brown commented on her video, offering to return the sunglasses to her.

“I’M SO SORRY PARIS!!! We can give them back to you!!!! WE HAVE THEM STILL LOLOLOL, you’re the sweetest!!!!” he wrote.

And she replied in the iconic and cool way you’d expect.

“🥺 I forgive you and you can keep them!🕶☺️I’m not going to ruin your tradition of the sisterhood of the traveling Paris Hilton sunglasses. 😉😎,” she wrote.

Brown did follow up on Hilton’s request to show the sunglasses and even asked her to join the sisterhood.

“If you want to join the sisterhood of the traveling sunglasses, I will happily give them back to you as long as you give them back to me, kidding!” he said.

“No, you can have them back, they are yours. I did break into your car and steal it from you. Again, I’m so sorry. I was a wild child.”

Daily Hive has reached out to Brown for comment