We’re no strangers to sourcing out new beauty trends and must-try products.

From the glossy pages of magazine editorials, digital reviews and YouTube videos there seems to be no lack of abundance when it comes to beauty reviews, but lately, TikTok has been the authority when it comes to beauty.

With beauty TikTokers like Mikayla and Stephanie (a.k.a. Glamzilla) boasting over 500 million likes between them both, it’s no wonder why going viral on TikTok promises sold-out products in an instant.

Below are some of our fave beauty products that we were #influenced to try after seeing it on BeautyTok.

Charlotte Tilbury Glowgasm Light Wand

It’s not a blush, it’s not a highlighter, it’s both! It started with a Vogue “get ready with me” to attract the attention of BeautyTok and from there the rave reviews came in for the Charlotte Tilbury Glowgasm Light Wand until it completely sold out. We love the dewy sheer wash of colour that can be layered to pack a pigmented punch.

At Sephora, Nordstrom and Charlotte Tilbury, $50

Innisfree Dewy Glow Moisturizer

Fairly new to Sephora Canada, Innisfree is the best-selling skincare line in Korea and we’re so glad that we’re able to indulge in this clean skincare line as well. Their Dewy Glow Moisturizer is popular on social media for good reason, the jelly cream texture leaves your skin feeling glowy and looking plump.

At Sephora, $32

Clinque Black Honey Lipstick

It’s an oldie, but a goodie. Clinique’s Black Honey has been a brand staple for years but recently found itself in the spotlight once again when TikTok discovered its colour-shifting capabilities.

Don’t let the deep hue intimidate you, the sheer wash of colour is like a grown-up mood ring that fuses with the natural tone of your lips to create a uniquely perfect berry tone for your complexion.

At Sephora, Hudson’s Bay and Clinique, $26

eos Shea Better Shave Cream

When it comes to shaving, gone are the days of drying out your skin for the sake of smooth skin. With eos’ shaving cream you reap the benefits of shea butter and aloe for a smooth and soothing shave. The non-aerosol made a big splash on Tik Tok as the choice shaving cream for a close shave of your most intimate spots.

At London Drugs, $6

Heatless curls

We love a beauty hack that is beginner-friendly and requires few supplies. One of our fave trends is heatless curls, also known as bathrobe pigtails. The technique is simple enough. You take a bathrobe waist-tie and gently wrap your damp hair around it, secure both ends with a scrunchie and wake up the next morning with soft waves without the heat damage.

Revlon Volcanic Roller

Oily skin is a thing of the past with this oil-absorbing roller from Revlon. What sets this roller apart from traditional blotting papers is that with a bit of soap and water it is reusable! Made out of volcanic stone, it works on clean skin and over makeup while providing a bit of a face massage!

At Shoppers Drug Mart and London Drugs, $19.99