Nothing gets your skin glowing like a good facial.

Whether you have dry skin, suffer from hyper pigmentation, or want to slow signs of aging, there’s plenty of treatments available in this day and age.

From a classic hydrate and exfoliate, to newer, high-tech options, we’ve rounded up the best facials in the Lower Mainland for every age and skin type.

Plain Jane Skinbar has one mission: to correct skin issues based on underlying causes, not cover up damage caused by the environment, per founder Amberly Donnelly. Housed in a modern and earthy space on Mount Pleasant’s Main Street, a gander into Plain Jane is worth it whether you’re getting a facial or not (they also retail some of our fave products).

Medical grade is the name of the game here, with four offerings at the 45 minute mark. Guests can choose from a hydrating facial, the laser facial or the fractional facial. The laser option is a non-invasive option to treat acne, scars or uneven texture, while the fractional uses Clear + Brilliant technology to shed dead skin cells, as well as target tone, texture and pigment issues.

No downtime is involved in any of Plain Jane Skinbar’s facials. Injectables are also on the menu.

Monthly memberships are available for those who want to become regulars @ $179/mo.

Location: 4387 Main St, Vancouver

The chicest facial bar in Vancouver. Technology and efficiency are core this green marble oasis, which keeps their effective facials to the 30 minute mark. Collagen + Texture is geared towards firmer skin and hyper pigmentation with a cryo lymphatic massage, while the Hydrate + Glow is all about exfoliation and hydration.

Founder JJ Walsh added the new Clear + Brilliant option to their ever-expanding menu, bringing fractional lasers into the Fig family.

As part of their inside-out approach, vitamin IVs are also available along with facial stingers.

Memberships guarantee lower priced facials and a discount on their luxe, clean product offerings (think Vintner’s Daughter, Dr. Loretta and Tata Harper). Fig Face’s original location can be found in Kitsilano on 4th avenue, and has since expanded to shops on Main Street and in West Vancouver’s Ambleside.

Locations:

2050 W 4th Ave, Vancouver

3570 Main St, Vancouver

Referring to its staff as “highly trained beauty miracle workers,” Vancouver Medi Spa offers medical aesthetic facial treatments at an affordable price point.

They offer free consultations for new clients, and popular offerings include medical laser technology, non-surgical, and non-invasive treatments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Medi Spa (@vancouvermedispa)

Its popular “4D facelift” is a series of synergistic, non-invasive laser treatments of both the exterior facial and interior oral cavity, enabling full-thickness contraction of collagen for persistent, no-downtime tightening and volumization, without injectables.

Location:

Hornby Street, Vancouver

No spa offers a better view than the Fairmont Pacific Rim’s Willow Stream. Indulge in one of the spas luxe facial offerings, then go for a dip in their iconic (and very Insta-worthy) private jacuzzi overlooking Coal Harbor.

Several facials are on the docket at the Willow Stream, but the must-try is their VIP 02 facial using ultra-luxe Biologique Recherche products. The VIP O2 uses micro exfoliation and a bio energy massage to balance the outer layer of skin (known as the epidermis).

You’ll be glowing no matter what, but there’s also the option to add the Biologique Recherche Skin Instant to highlight your specific skin concerns.

Priced @ $199 M-F, and $225 on weekends and holidays.

Location: 1038 Canada Pl, Vancouver

IYKYK. The Wedgewood Spa is an OG in the Vancouver scene, and for good reason. Find some of the cities best aestheticians here, who do individualized skin consultations prior to any treatments. Notably, the hotel’s aestheticians have all been with the company for over eight years.

Natural skincare brand Epicuren is used in all of the Wedgewood Spa’s facials, including the Rejuvenating Enzyme one. Some call it a ‘non-surgical facelift’, as skin will appear lifted, tightened and plump thanks to a multi-layered tree bark enzyme. The basics (deep cleanse, exfoliation, and extractions) are all covered before Epicuren’s signature Cinnamon Enzyme Peel.

Luxury meets results at the Wedgegood Spa, where guests can also indulge in spa amenities including their gym, patio, and steam room. Full coffee and tea service is also offered inside the hotels relaxation lounge, along with their room service menu for a glass of champagne or snacks.

ur spa amenities, poised to make individuals feel like they are in a downtown oasis. These ammenities include the gym, patio, steam room, and relaxation lounge with full coffee and tea service. We also have the room service menu available for alcoholic beverages and snacks

Location: 845 Hornby St, Vancouver

The original facial-only spot. Skoah pioneered the trend with their Yaletown location back in 2008, and has remained a steady in the market with their competitive prices.

Skoah facials are ultra-relaxing, particularly the signature 75-minute Facialisicious which includes the dreamy head-to-toe massage (be forewarned, you might fall asleep during this one), a tingly exfoliating face mask, essential extractions and plenty of hydration. Skoah’s a great spot to dip your toe into the facial space if you don’t know what to

Their no fuss, minimalist spaces also showcases Skoah’s broad product range, including the popular Hydradew Mask.

The original location remains in Yaletown, but the brand has since expanded to shops on 4th Ave, Morgan Crossing in South Surrey, Metrotown, and more — check out the list here.

Babor is the definition of luxury. The German-based skincare company opened their only Vancouver Beauty Spa in 2015, offering a range of facials using only the brands high quality products.

The downtown location offers several must-try, including the Doctor Babor Prescription Therapy facial. This customized treatment is based on your specific skin challenges and goals, using a blend of performance cosmeceuticals. You’ll still be in your zen zone with this relaxing facial.

Another key offering is the HydraFacial MC Cellular Regeneration Treatment, which claims to be the “most advanced” anti-aging treatment of its kind. An infusion of growth factors allowed for cellular and tissue regeneration guaranteeing a refreshed, youthful appearance on your face, neck and décolleté.

Location: 569 Howe Street, Vancouver

Collective Skin Care is a Yaletown go-to for a reason. The studio offers a variety of competitively priced facials, including their micro current treatment. The deluxe version uses low-level currents to “re-educate” the skin — or more specifically, lengthen muscles that lead to wrinkles and those deep expression lines that no one wants. Further, the currents also tighten muscles that contribute to those frustrating saggy brows or a undefined jawline. Basically, this facial will leave you looking like you just got a face lift (right down to your neck area, which is also treated). The facial also includes an ultra relaxing face, neck and shoulder massage.

The go-to facial spot in the Fraser Valley. Casbah also has an array of facials on deck, including the Signature Eminence Organics Facial Treatment using the brand (Eminence hails from Hungary, but is now Vancouver-based).

Their signature facial beings with a foot scrub soak ritual, followed by a treatment using Eminence’s triple grade organic products.

Location: 2970 King George Blvd #2, Surrey, BC

Skinfolio prides itself on being Canada’s first walk-in medispa. Located in Park Royal, this is one of West Vancouver’s top spots for all things skin.

Skinfolio’s liquid facial combines their medical grade microdermal infusion 3 in 1 device (which exfoliates, extracts and infuses). The treatment is both deeply cleansing but also relaxing, perfect for a little R&R. As they say, it’s not “just a facial, it’s a skinvestment.” Best of all, there’s no downtime.

Location: Park Royal (916 Park Royal S, West Vancouver)

Project Skin’s Customized Bela Glow Facial is one of their most popular offerings. The service combines serum infusions and buzz-worthy diamond microdermabrasion for a high-tech, results driven facial.

Antioxidant hydrogen water infusion, electroporation for enhanced serum

delivery, and muscle stimulation to tone and boost circulation are also part of this results-driven treatment.

Their bright and airy South Granville location is totally IG worthy, as is their second outpost in Richmond.

Locations:

1495 W 11th Ave, Vancouver

Richmond Center (6551 No. 3 Rd, Richmond, BC)

The Esthetics Studio

Those go to to Joanne Chong swear they won’t let anyone else touch their skin. Yes she’s that good. The South Granville based aesthetician is typically referral only, but if you’re lucky, she might be able to squeeze you in.

Be prepared for a long one: Joanne’s signature is the Sapphire Cold Light Abrastim Machine facial that lasts from two to two-and-a-half hours. She performs the anti-aging treatment ($250 – $300) on her regular clients every four to six weeks, which helps brighten, tone, and improve circulation.