Fashion & BeautyCurated

The 12 best places to get a facial treatment in Vancouver

Cassandra Gill
Cassandra Gill
|
Oct 25 2021, 6:21 pm
The 12 best places to get a facial treatment in Vancouver
Facial at Chi, The Spa/@theworkinggirl

Nothing gets your skin glowing like a good facial.

Whether you have dry skin, suffer from hyper pigmentation, or want to slow signs of aging, there’s plenty of treatments available in this day and age.

From a classic hydrate and exfoliate, to newer, high-tech options, we’ve rounded up the best facials in the Lower Mainland for every age and skin type.

Plain Jane Skinbar

Plain Jane Skinbar has one mission: to correct skin issues based on underlying causes, not cover up damage caused by the environment, per founder Amberly Donnelly. Housed in a modern and earthy space on Mount Pleasant’s Main Street, a gander into Plain Jane is worth it whether you’re getting a facial or not (they also retail some of our fave products).

Plain Jane Skinbar.

Medical grade is the name of the game here, with four offerings at the 45 minute mark. Guests can choose from a hydrating facial, the laser facial or the fractional facial. The laser option is a non-invasive option to treat acne, scars or uneven texture, while the fractional uses Clear + Brilliant technology to shed dead skin cells, as well as target tone, texture and pigment issues.

A treatment room at Plain Jane Skinbar.

No downtime is involved in any of Plain Jane Skinbar’s facials. Injectables are also on the menu.

Monthly memberships are available for those who want to become regulars @ $179/mo.

Location: 4387 Main St, Vancouver

Fig Face

The chicest facial bar in Vancouver. Technology and efficiency are core this green marble oasis, which keeps their effective facials to the 30 minute mark. Collagen + Texture is geared towards firmer skin and hyper pigmentation with a cryo lymphatic massage, while the Hydrate + Glow is all about exfoliation and hydration.

Fig Face

Fig Face’s Kits location. (Credit: Britney Gill)

Founder JJ Walsh added the new Clear + Brilliant option to their ever-expanding menu, bringing fractional lasers into the Fig family.

A treatment room at Fig. (Credit: Britney Gill)

As part of their inside-out approach, vitamin IVs are also available along with facial stingers.

Memberships guarantee lower priced facials and a discount on their luxe, clean product offerings (think Vintner’s Daughter, Dr. Loretta and Tata Harper). Fig Face’s original location can be found in Kitsilano on 4th avenue, and has since expanded to shops on Main Street and in West Vancouver’s Ambleside.

Locations:
2050 W 4th Ave, Vancouver
3570 Main St, Vancouver

Vancouver Medi Spa

Referring to its staff as “highly trained beauty miracle workers,” Vancouver Medi Spa offers medical aesthetic facial treatments at an affordable price point.

Vancouver Medi Spa 4D facelift

Vancouver Medi Spa 4D facelift

They offer free consultations for new clients, and popular offerings include medical laser technology, non-surgical, and non-invasive treatments.

Its popular “4D facelift” is a series of synergistic, non-invasive laser treatments of both the exterior facial and interior oral cavity, enabling full-thickness contraction of collagen for persistent, no-downtime tightening and volumization, without injectables.

Location:
Hornby Street, Vancouver

Willow Stream Spa @ Fairmont Pacific Rim

No spa offers a better view than the Fairmont Pacific Rim’s Willow Stream. Indulge in one of the spas luxe facial offerings, then go for a dip in their iconic (and very Insta-worthy) private jacuzzi overlooking Coal Harbor.

The Willow Stream Spa @ Fairmont Pacific Rim.

Several facials are on the docket at the Willow Stream, but the must-try is their VIP 02 facial using ultra-luxe Biologique Recherche products. The VIP O2 uses micro exfoliation and a bio energy massage to balance the outer layer of skin (known as the epidermis).

You’ll be glowing no matter what, but there’s also the option to add the Biologique Recherche Skin Instant to highlight your specific skin concerns.

Biologique Recherche products used in the facial.

Priced @ $199 M-F, and $225 on weekends and holidays.

Location: 1038 Canada Pl, Vancouver

Wedgewood Spa

IYKYK. The Wedgewood Spa is an OG in the Vancouver scene, and for good reason. Find some of the cities best aestheticians here, who do individualized skin consultations prior to any treatments. Notably, the hotel’s aestheticians have all been with the company for over eight years.

The Wedgewood Hotel’s spa.

Natural skincare brand Epicuren is used in all of the Wedgewood Spa’s facials, including the Rejuvenating Enzyme one. Some call it a ‘non-surgical facelift’, as skin will appear lifted, tightened and plump thanks to a multi-layered tree bark enzyme. The basics (deep cleanse, exfoliation, and extractions) are all covered before Epicuren’s signature Cinnamon Enzyme Peel.

A treatment room at the Wedgewood Spa.

Luxury meets results at the Wedgegood Spa, where guests can also indulge in spa amenities including their gym, patio, and steam room. Full coffee and tea service is also offered inside the hotels relaxation lounge, along with their room service menu for a glass of champagne or snacks.

ur spa amenities, poised to make individuals feel like they are in a downtown oasis. These ammenities include the gym, patio, steam room, and relaxation lounge with full coffee and tea service. We also have the room service menu available for alcoholic beverages and snacks

Location: 845 Hornby St, Vancouver

Skoah

The original facial-only spot. Skoah pioneered the trend with their Yaletown location back in 2008, and has remained a steady in the market with their competitive prices.

Skoah’s original Yaletown location.

Skoah facials are ultra-relaxing, particularly the signature 75-minute Facialisicious which includes the dreamy head-to-toe massage (be forewarned, you might fall asleep during this one), a tingly exfoliating face mask, essential extractions and plenty of hydration. Skoah’s a great spot to dip your toe into the facial space if you don’t know what to

A treatment room at Skoah.

Their no fuss, minimalist spaces also showcases Skoah’s broad product range, including the popular Hydradew Mask.

The original location remains in Yaletown, but the brand has since expanded to shops on 4th Ave, Morgan Crossing in South Surrey, Metrotown, and more — check out the list here.

Babor Beauty Spa

Babor is the definition of luxury. The German-based skincare company opened their only Vancouver Beauty Spa in 2015, offering a range of facials using only the brands high quality products.

Babor Beauty Spa in Vancouver.

The downtown location offers several must-try, including the Doctor Babor Prescription Therapy facial. This customized treatment is based on your specific skin challenges and goals, using a blend of performance cosmeceuticals. You’ll still be in your zen zone with this relaxing facial.

Inside the Babor Beauty Spa.

Another key offering is the HydraFacial MC Cellular Regeneration Treatment, which claims to be the “most advanced” anti-aging treatment of its kind. An infusion of growth factors allowed for cellular and tissue regeneration guaranteeing a refreshed, youthful appearance on your face, neck and décolleté.

Location: 569 Howe Street, Vancouver

Collective Skin Care

Collective Skin Care is a Yaletown go-to for a reason. The studio offers a variety of competitively priced facials, including their micro current treatment.

Aesthetician Kathryn Sawers at work.

The deluxe version uses low-level currents to “re-educate” the skin — or more specifically, lengthen muscles that lead to wrinkles and those deep expression lines that no one wants. Further, the currents also tighten muscles that contribute to those frustrating saggy brows or a undefined jawline. Basically, this facial will leave you looking like you just got a face lift (right down to your neck area, which is also treated).

The facial also includes an ultra relaxing face, neck and shoulder massage.

Casbah Day Spa

The go-to facial spot in the Fraser Valley. Casbah also has an array of facials on deck, including the Signature Eminence Organics Facial Treatment using the brand (Eminence hails from Hungary, but is now Vancouver-based).

Casbah Day Spa in Surrey.

Their signature facial beings with a foot scrub soak ritual, followed by a treatment using Eminence’s triple grade organic products.

A lounge inside Casbah Day Spa.

Location:  2970 King George Blvd #2, Surrey, BC

Skinfolio

Skinfolio prides itself on being Canada’s first walk-in medispa. Located in Park Royal, this is one of West Vancouver’s top spots for all things skin.

Park Royal’s Skinfolio.

Skinfolio’s liquid facial combines their medical grade microdermal infusion 3 in 1 device (which exfoliates, extracts and infuses). The treatment is both deeply cleansing but also relaxing, perfect for a little R&R. As they say, it’s not “just a facial, it’s a skinvestment.” Best of all, there’s no downtime.

Location: Park Royal (916 Park Royal S, West Vancouver)

Project Skin MD

Project Skin’s Customized Bela Glow Facial is one of their most popular offerings. The service combines serum infusions and buzz-worthy diamond microdermabrasion for a high-tech, results driven facial.

Project Skin MD’s South Granville location.

Antioxidant hydrogen water infusion, electroporation for enhanced serum
delivery, and muscle stimulation to tone and boost circulation are also part of this results-driven treatment.

A client receiving at treatment at Project Skin.

Their bright and airy South Granville location is totally IG worthy, as is their second outpost in Richmond.

Locations:
1495 W 11th Ave, Vancouver
Richmond Center (6551 No. 3 Rd, Richmond, BC)

The Esthetics Studio

Those go to to Joanne Chong swear they won’t let anyone else touch their skin. Yes she’s that good. The South Granville based aesthetician is typically referral only, but if you’re lucky, she might be able to squeeze you in.

Be prepared for a long one: Joanne’s signature is the Sapphire Cold Light Abrastim Machine facial that lasts from two to two-and-a-half hours. She performs the anti-aging treatment ($250 – $300) on her regular clients every four to six weeks, which helps brighten, tone, and improve circulation.

Cassandra GillCassandra Gill
+ Fashion & Beauty
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT