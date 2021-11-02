Looking good: The best beauty advent calendars for 2021

These nine beauty advent calendars will have glamorous gals and guys looking their best while counting down to the big day.

Bonus: zero calories! (Unlike all those decadent advent calendars for foodies — not that we’re judging.)

Charlotte Tilbury

Beauty advent calendars from Charlotte Tilbury are always at the top of every glamazon’s wishlist — and Charlotte’s Beauty Dreams and Secrets Advent Calendar delivers even more joy than usual. Tucked inside a bejewelled golden chest, the 12 makeup and skincare products (some full size, some travel size) include Charlotte’s Magic Cream, Wonderglow Face Primer and Walk of No Shame Eyeliner. At Nordstrom and Charlotte Tilbury, $250.

Acqua di Parma

For someone truly special, splurge on the 25-piece Acqua di Parma Advent Calendar. It contains treasures from the beloved Italian brand such as Colonia Futura Eau de Cologne, Magnolia Nobile Eau de Toilette, Rosa Nobile Eau de Parfum, Arancia di Capri Shower Gel and a Notte di Stelle Candle. At Hudson’s Bay and Nordstrom, $770.

Benefit Cosmetics

Hello, gorgeous! Up the glam factor with The More The Merrier Makeup Holiday Advent Calendar Set from Benefit Cosmetics. This very merry calendar is packed full of mini versions of 12 fan favourites, including They’re Real! Lengthening Mascara, The POREfessional Face Primer and Precisely, My Brow Pencil. At Sephora and Shoppers Drug Mart, $88.

Kiehl’s

The Holiday Limited Edition Advent Calendar from Kiehl’s features bright and colourful designs by French artist Marylou Faure on the outside, and some of the brand’s most popular skincare products on the inside. The 24 products — including four full-size ones — range from cleansers to face masks to facial serums. At Kiehl’s, $140.

Lesley Hampton x The Bay

The Lesley Hampton x The Bay Holiday Beauty Calendar is crammed full of over $1,300 worth of glamorous goodies from covetable brands such as Estée Lauder, Lancôme, M·A·C, Giorgio Armani, Yves Saint Laurent and L’Occitane en Provence. The calendar was created in partnership with Indigenous fashion designer Lesley Hampton, and 10% of net proceeds go to Indspire through the Hudson’s Bay Foundation. At Hudson’s Bay, $225.

The Body Shop

There are three fun and colourful beauty advent calendars to choose from at The Body Shop this holiday season. Each one is filled with 24 days of head-to-toe treats such as body butters and face masks, and the different price points mean there’s something for every budget. At The Body Shop: Share the Joy Advent Calendar $89, Share the Love Big Advent Calendar $139, Share Love and Joy Ultimate Advent Calendar $195.

Auria

Twelve Days of Bath Bombs by Auria is the perfect present for anyone who needs a little encouragement to relax in a hot bath at the end of a long and stressful day. So, really, all of us. These beauty advent calendars truly are the bomb! At Indigo, $36.

PrettyLittleThing

The PrettyLittleThing 24 Day Beauty Advent Calendar is filled with two dozen gorgeous surprises from top beauty brands, including Illamasqua Lipstick, Land of Lashes Classic Lashes, INC.redible Roller Baby Lip Gloss and Morphe Mini Make It Big Mascara. At PrettyLittleThing, $182.

NYX Professional Makeup

For a cool yule, count down the days with the Gimme Super Stars Advent Calendar from NYX Professional Makeup. It’s filled with 24 of the brand’s most coveted products. Available starting November 2 from NYX Professional Makeup and Shoppers Drug Mart, $80.