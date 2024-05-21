Starbucks is offering $4 drinks across Canada this week

As May draws to a close, Starbucks is offering some sweet deals on beverages that will give you that summer feeling.

For one day only, on May 23, Starbucks customers in Canada can get their favourite handcrafted iced or blended drink for just $4. The deal applies to all Grande-sized iced beverages.

If you’ve been waiting to try out the coffee chain’s new boba-inspired sips, the Summer-Berry Refreshers Beverages featuring raspberry-flavoured pearls, this will be the perfect time to test them out.

For those looking for a caffeine boost instead, iced lattes or matcha are also available. Customizations of drinks may cost extra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Starbucks Canada (@starbuckscanada)

The deal applies to orders made in-store at participating Starbucks locations across Canada or those made in the Starbucks app.

If you’re not a Starbucks reward member, you can get 50% off all handcrafted beverages for your first week of membership. Starbucks customers will need to sign up by May 31 to claim the offer.

The discount is valid for seven days from the time you sign up and expires on May 31, so you’ll want to sign up sooner rather than later to take advantage of those cheap beverages.