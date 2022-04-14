15 minutes till bliss: Tiggy will bring you a vibrator with your groceries

If you’re planning on getting in some alone time during the long weekend, you might be interested to know that the Tiggy app can bring you a vibrator in 15 minutes.

There are actually five to choose from, and they all have wonderfully ridiculous sounding names.

From the French Lover Tongue Vibrator to the Tennis Pro G Spot Vibrator, the Smile Makers branded toys come in various colours and styles.

Typically, Tiggy advertises delivery of the usual household goods like oat milk, tofu, beans, vegetables and bread. At one point, the service started delivering rapid test kits. Being able to order a vibrator seems like a new addition for Tiggy.

Aside from the previously mentioned models, they’re also offering the Firefighter Clit Vibrator, the Surfer Bullet Vibrator, and the Billionaire Versatile Vibrator.

The Surfer Bullet seems like the best deal, but it may be limited in what it could offer. However, the Smile Makers website suggests that it promises “tidal waves of pleasure.”

The French Lover Tongue Vibrator is not named that for no reason; the shape is actually meant to replicate a real tongue.

If you’re interested, you also may want to pair up the toys with Smile Makers Generous Gel.

Tiggy is also offering tons of specials for the upcoming Easter weekend, including a selection of Easter chocolates.

You know what they say about chocolate, it’s an aphrodisiac, so it might pair well with your French Lover.