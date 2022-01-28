Tiggy, an up-and-coming delivery service that claims to be able to deliver goods to you in 15 minutes, has added COVID-19 rapid tests to its menu.

COVID-19 tests are super hard to come by, so the fact that this delivery service has access to them and can bring them to you in 15 minutes sounds pretty handy.

Tiggy operates in and around the downtown core of Vancouver.

Tiggy is offering BTNX rapid response COVID-19 antigen tests for $89.99 plus tax. The total after tax comes to $100.94, with free delivery. This brand of test has been approved by Health Canada.

“Starting today, Tiggy customers can shop for rapid antigen tests, along with locally sourced fresh produce, food items, household [items], and personal care brands delivered within 15 minutes,” Tiggy Vancouver City Manager Paul Lomonossov said in a statement.

“Adding new items is all part of our mission to make the lives of Tiggy customers a little easier by giving them back time.”

While Tiggy will attempt to get you your order in 15 minutes, they do add a disclaimer that weather and traffic conditions could impact your wait and, in some cases, it could take up to 25 minutes to receive your order.

Still, waiting 25 minutes instead of 15 seems like a minor inconvenience to be able to get a rapid test delivered right to your door.

Tiggy has been steadily expanding its delivery range.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiggy – Free Delivery In 15 (@tiggyapp)

Tiggy is only available as an app through Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store.