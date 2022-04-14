WHOOPS: Quebec public health account tweets Pornhub link with daily COVID data

The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on everyone.

Speaking of hard-ons, the social media team at Quebec’s public health had an embarrassing gaffe on Thursday afternoon, sharing a NSFW Pornhub link with their daily COVID-19 data.

Santé Quebec has been sharing daily COVID-19 numbers since the start of the pandemic but it seems a kinky link was shared as part of Thursday’s numbers. Originally, the tweet read in French, “Here is the situation in Quebec as of April 13,” that linked to a “Femdom feet worship” Pornhub page.

Quebec’s pubic public health Twitter account quickly removed the foot fetish link and replaced it with its actual COVID-19 data.

But in today’s world, it’s tough to virtually mess up without getting caught. Here’s a (relatively SFW) screen record of the initial incident:

Now might be a good time to point out to Quebec’s public health authority that PH should stand for “public health” and not “Pornhub.”

Responding to accidentally playing footsie, Santé Quebec said in a French tweet mere minutes after the mishap that “due to a situation beyond our control, a link with inappropriate content was posted on our Twitter account.” The organization says it is “looking for the causes” and apologized for the “inconveniences.”

En raison d’une situation hors de notre contrôle, un lien avec du contenu inapproprié a été publié sur notre compte Twitter. Nous en cherchons les causes. Nous sommes désolés des inconvénients. — Santé Québec (@sante_qc) April 14, 2022

Whether it’s hackers or randy social media workers, the Twitterverse quickly responded to the foot faux pas:

Haha they’re “looking into the cause of this” Guys — it was just the last link saved by your tweeter. — Nora Loreto (@NoLore) April 14, 2022

Vous cherchez les causes…. 😂😂😂😂

Come-on…. La dernière affaire qui était dans le presse-papier de la personne en charge du compte a été collée….

Voilà, cherchez pas plus loin! pic.twitter.com/HRmTl9eXBr — Le Prophète des trous d’bouette 🏃🐀🦈 (@SiMonstreB) April 14, 2022

Pas de trouble pour une fois vos tweet m’ont fait sourire 😂😂😂😂 — Jessy Brunelle (@JessyBrunelle) April 14, 2022

Daily Hive has reached out to Santé Quebec for additional comment about the foot-in-mouth situation. We’ll tread lightly before opening up any links sent our way.

And we’ll definitely be sure to wash our hands and keep our distance.