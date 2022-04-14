News

WHOOPS: Quebec public health account tweets Pornhub link with daily COVID data

Ty Jadah
Ty Jadah
|
Apr 14 2022, 5:13 pm
WHOOPS: Quebec public health account tweets Pornhub link with daily COVID data
@ThomasGerbet/Twitter

The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on everyone.

Speaking of hard-ons, the social media team at Quebec’s public health had an embarrassing gaffe on Thursday afternoon, sharing a NSFW Pornhub link with their daily COVID-19 data.

Santé Quebec has been sharing daily COVID-19 numbers since the start of the pandemic but it seems a kinky link was shared as part of Thursday’s numbers. Originally, the tweet read in French, “Here is the situation in Quebec as of April 13,” that linked to a “Femdom feet worship” Pornhub page.

Quebec’s pubic public health Twitter account quickly removed the foot fetish link and replaced it with its actual COVID-19 data.

But in today’s world, it’s tough to virtually mess up without getting caught. Here’s a (relatively SFW) screen record of the initial incident:

Now might be a good time to point out to Quebec’s public health authority that PH should stand for “public health” and not “Pornhub.”

Responding to accidentally playing footsie, Santé Quebec said in a French tweet mere minutes after the mishap that “due to a situation beyond our control, a link with inappropriate content was posted on our Twitter account.” The organization says it is “looking for the causes” and apologized for the “inconveniences.”

Whether it’s hackers or randy social media workers, the Twitterverse quickly responded to the foot faux pas:

Daily Hive has reached out to Santé Quebec for additional comment about the foot-in-mouth situation. We’ll tread lightly before opening up any links sent our way.

And we’ll definitely be sure to wash our hands and keep our distance.

Ty JadahTy Jadah
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT