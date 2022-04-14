Outdoor movie nights return to Vancouver with "big and exciting" themes

Outdoor movie nights are coming back to downtown Vancouver this summer, the business improvement association for the area announced on Instagram.

Every Thursday in July and August, you can catch a flick on the big screen in the great outdoors.

And when we say a big screen, we mean big — the inflatable structure is four storeys tall.

The lineup hasn’t been announced yet, but films will be screening in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, also known as the north plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery. All of the movies will be family-friendly.

Showings are scheduled for July 7, 14, 21, and 28, and August 4, 11, and 18.

What time the movie starts depends on sundown, but they usually begin around 9 pm. Attendees can show up as early as 4 pm.

Each movie will have a theme and activations that match it, according to Joshua Davidson, Manager, Marketing & Communications for the Downtown Vancouver BIA.

“They’re going to be really big and really exciting,” he said.

“There is going to be one night that’s going to be an audience choice night, so we’re going to have a poll or survey and run data and decide which film to show, and then we’re also going to have a Pride night.”

Pride Night will be on July 28, according to Davidson.

The Downtown Vancouver BIA will announce more details about its summer movie nights on social media over the upcoming weeks.