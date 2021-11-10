Seth Rogen chimes in on Paul Rudd being named "Sexiest Man Alive"
Paul Rudd has been named People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2021, and Seth Rogen is down with it.
The Vancouver funnyman retweeted People magazine’s post with the caption, “No arguments here,” on Wednesday morning after the publication crowned this year’s sexiest man.
No arguments here. https://t.co/Ad0GJBoIVa
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 10, 2021
Rogen and Rudd appeared together in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy in 2004, The 40-Year-Old Virgin in 2005, and Knocked Up in 2007. The 51-year-old actor had cameos in Rogen’s This Is the End (2013) and Sausage Party (2016).
It’s seemingly a bromance everyone should be jealous of.
“I’m going to lean into it hard,” Rudd told People, of earning the crown. “I’m going to own this. I’m hoping now that I’ll finally be invited to some of those sexy dinners with Clooney and Pitt and B. Jordan.”