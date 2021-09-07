Imagine Dragons are coming to Vancouver this winter

Imagine concerts?

Imagine Dragons?

Imagine both of them?

It’s been a long time since a live convert has rocked a crowd at Rogers Arena but Imagine Dragons plan to do exactly that this March.

The American pop rock band from Las Vegas has announced the stops for its Mercury Tour, following the release of the band’s album, “Mercury: Act I,” on September 3 from KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records.

Consisting of lead singer Dan Reynolds, guitarist Wayne Sermon, bassist Ben McKee, and drummer Daniel Platzman, Imagine Dragons will rock out at Rogers Arena on March 4, 2022.

Pre-sale tickets are happening now, ranging from $54 to $180 through TicketMaster.

The Mercury Tour kicks off on February 6 in Florida and concludes on March 14 in Arizona. The only other Canadian stop takes place at Montreal, Quebec’s Bell Centre on February 16, 2022.

