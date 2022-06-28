NewsWeather

Thunderstorms ahead for Vancouver after rapid heat wave cool-down

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Jun 28 2022, 6:03 pm
Thunderstorms ahead for Vancouver after rapid heat wave cool-down
RickDeacon/Shutterstock

If you’re in Vancouver and have weather whiplash, you’re not alone. After a hot weekend, Vancouver rapidly cooled down, and now there is a risk of thunderstorms ahead.

On Tuesday, June 28, Vancouver woke up to a chilly morning compared to the 30°C heat from the night before.

If you were out last night in the heat, the sudden switch to a cool and windy 17°C during the morning commute might have had you reaching for a sweater.

But while Vancouver cools off from an exceptionally hot weekend, there’s more wild weather on the way.

According to the Environment Canada forecast, it will be mainly sunny on Tuesday, getting cloudier and cloudier around noon.

thunderstorm

Environment Canada

Then, there will be a 70% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. At night, the low will be a cool 13°C.

Even though it’s not as hot and sunny as it was on the weekend, the UV index is 5 – keep chilling in the shade, wearing a hat, sunscreen, and sunglasses if you’re outside for long during midday.

As of Tuesday morning, there are no weather alerts for Metro Vancouver. You can get weather alerts from Environment Canada.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.