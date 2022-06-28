Thunderstorms ahead for Vancouver after rapid heat wave cool-down

If you’re in Vancouver and have weather whiplash, you’re not alone. After a hot weekend, Vancouver rapidly cooled down, and now there is a risk of thunderstorms ahead.

On Tuesday, June 28, Vancouver woke up to a chilly morning compared to the 30°C heat from the night before.

If you were out last night in the heat, the sudden switch to a cool and windy 17°C during the morning commute might have had you reaching for a sweater.

But while Vancouver cools off from an exceptionally hot weekend, there’s more wild weather on the way.

According to the Environment Canada forecast, it will be mainly sunny on Tuesday, getting cloudier and cloudier around noon.

Then, there will be a 70% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. At night, the low will be a cool 13°C.

Even though it’s not as hot and sunny as it was on the weekend, the UV index is 5 – keep chilling in the shade, wearing a hat, sunscreen, and sunglasses if you’re outside for long during midday.

As of Tuesday morning, there are no weather alerts for Metro Vancouver. You can get weather alerts from Environment Canada.