Heat warning in effect for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley

An initial special weather statement has been officially upgraded to a heat warning as BC’s South Coast sees the first hot stretch of the season.

On Sunday, June 26, Environment Canada issued heat warnings in effect for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley with high temperatures expected Sunday and Monday.

Metro Vancouver will see daytime highs rising into the low 30’s, but the Fraser Valley is set to see daytime highs near 34° C . At night, the temperature will drop, providing some relief.

These much warmer than average temperatures will continue through Monday.

In Vancouver, it looks like the official forecast is calling for highs of 25° C and 27° C on Sunday and Monday.

Then, “Temperatures are expected to return to near-normal values by the middle of next week as a cooler, unsettled airmass pushes onshore,” said Environment Canada.

With the heat warnings and elevated temperatures come an increased risk of heat-related illness and extreme heat affects everyone, said Environment Canada.

In Vancouver, there are cooling stations and misting stations set up where you can seek relief from the heat.

It’s important to stay safe in the heat, keep drinking water even if you don’t feel thirsty, and stay in a cool place.