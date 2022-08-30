Man arrested after three women assaulted near Vancouver Public Library

A man in his 50s has been arrested and charged after three women were assaulted near the Vancouver Public Library on Monday morning.

The string of incidents began just before 8 am. The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) says a woman was walking near 300 West Georgia Street when a stranger approached her with his penis exposed.

The woman had to walk into traffic just to get away from the man. She then called 911.

According to police, she was able to keep an eye on the suspect and reported the incident as he accosted a second, unidentified woman. That victim fled after the suspect grabbed her leg.

The suspect then proceeded to follow and charge a third woman, who was able to escape to safety inside the office tower.

Officers responded to the scene quickly and arrested the suspect.

“The woman who was grabbed by the leg left the area before the police arrived, and investigators would like to speak with her,” VPD Constable Jason Doucette said in a statement.

“There could also be other people who were assaulted in the area who have not yet come forward. Please make a report if you’ve been a victim of a crime.”

Police have also identified the suspect.

Andrew Jack Kim has been charged with assault with a weapon and committing an indecent act. He remains in custody.