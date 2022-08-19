A woman was attacked in this neighbourhood while walking her dog. (Google Maps)

Vancouver police are investigating a trio of violent stranger assaults that occurred on the West Side in less than three hours on Thursday night.

One woman was stabbed, another woman was punched, and a senior was tackled to the ground and kicked.

Investigators are currently trying to determine if the three attacks are connected. Police are also hoping members of the public might be able to come forward with more information.

“Three violent attacks happened in close proximity to each other within a short time frame,” said VPD Constable Tania Visintin in a statement.

“At this time, investigators are trying to determine if any of the assaults are related.”

The first attack happened just after 6:30 pm near the seawall at False Creek under the Cambie Street Bridge.

A 70-year-old man was approached from behind, tackled to the ground, and then punched and kicked several times by an unknown man.

The second attack took place only 45 minutes later.

Around 7:15 pm, a 33-year-old woman was walking her dog in a lane near West 11th Avenue and Spruce Street. She was then approached from behind by an unknown man and punched in the face.

The final attack took place just before 8:45 pm. A 23-year-old woman was stabbed while walking near West Broadway and Alder Street. The suspect was another unknown man and he was last seen heading south on Alder Street. This victim suffered a serious but non-life threatening injury.

“Incidents like these leave victims with physical and emotional scars, but they also cause fear and anxiety throughout the community,” added Visintin.

This also isn’t the first time Vancouver has experienced a string of stranger assaults.

“We’ve had investigators working on these cases since they happened to collect evidence that will lead to the person or people responsible, and we will share additional information about these incidents as the investigations continue.”

Anyone who might have information connected to these assaults is being asked to call the VPD Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.