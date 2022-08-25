21-year-old charged in trio of violent stranger assaults in Vancouver

A week after a trio of assaults saw three victims violently attacked by a stranger, the Vancouver Police Department has a suspect.

The three attacks took place on August 18, when one woman was stabbed, another woman was punched, and a senior was tackled to the ground and kicked. The victims were a 70-year-old man, and two women aged 33 and 23. They all suffered various injuries.

A statement from Vancouver police suggests the suspect has also been linked to a home invasion unrelated to the trio of assaults. Several charges have been laid against him.

Approximately 36 hours after the trio of assaults in Vancouver, in the early hours of August 20, police say a 54-year-old woman was attacked inside of her Riley Park home following a home invasion.

“The woman suffered multiple serious and life-threatening injuries that required hospitalization,” said police.

Officers say the attacker fled the area following the “final assault.”

“Patrol officers located and arrested a suspect nearby,” VPD Sergeant Steve Addison said in a statement.

“VPD Major Crime investigators then gathered additional evidence linking the suspect to the three previous attacks.”

The BC Prosecution Service has approved charges against the suspect, 21-year-old Martin Lamb.

Lamb is being charged with two counts of assault, two counts of aggravated assault, and one count of break and enter.

Daily Hive has learned that Lamb is currently in custody.