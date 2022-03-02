A Look Inside: Coal Harbour waterfront penthouse newly listed for $49 million (PHOTOS)

If the $49 million sale price for this downtown Vancouver waterfront penthouse were to be fully achieved, it would be one of Canada’s most expensive home purchases ever.

The three-storey penthouse atop the Three Harbour Green Tower was privately listed onto the market today by Juliano Jiao with Macdonald Realty.

Coal Harbour waterfront properties are perhaps best known for pairing luxury living with views, but Three Harbour Green is also in close proximity to some of the city’s most prominent urban landmarks.

Its nearly 13,000 sq ft indoor and outdoor living space offers panoramic views of Burrard Inlet, Stanley Park, and the North Shore mountains, as well as the city centre landmarks of Jack Poole Plaza, the Olympic Cauldron, the Vancouver Convention Centre’s green roof, and Canada Place. With the penthouse occupying the entire uppermost floor plates, the views are 360 degrees.

Three Harbour Green is located at 277 Thurlow Street — the foot of Thurlow Street, next to the seawall and Jack Poole Plaza.

The property features four bedrooms and five bathrooms within over 8,000 sq ft of indoor space. Common living spaces are enhanced by 20 ft ceilings to provide an airy and open feel.

Outdoor living areas span 4,700 sq ft, including one balcony and two rooftop terraces, including a terrace that has been transformed into a 2,500 sq ft “zen garden.”

The overall 31-storey tower was completed in 2012 by architectural firm IBI Group and developer ASPAC Developments, but the penthouse was later completely custom redesigned in 2016 by House of Bohn design studio, adding luxurious home features in terms of materials, millwork, and other custom furnishings.

“The home went through a complete renovation to bring our design vision to life. I wanted the homeowners to feel fully immersed in the 360-degree view. We custom-designed an onyx-and-marble tile floor with a geometric pattern to mimic the angle of the distant mountains, paired dark marble with solid oak hardwood, and brought in extensive millwork with beautiful details,” said Rarin Bohn, founder and creative director of House of Bohn, in a statement.

“Everything was highly customized — from the blown glass and braided metal cloud-like Bocci 73 random light installation, to the 10-foot-tall black and white marbled Nero Marquina stone fireplace. It’s rare to see a home incorporate this much contemporary detailing.”

Within the underground parkade, the penthouse also comes with a seven-car private garage and three high-security storage rooms.

Dan Scarrow, the president of Macdonald Realty, suggested this listing is now being made available because of the luxury residential real estate market’s turnaround over the past year, after a years-long downturn since 2016 when the provincial government first began implementing interventionist policies on housing demand.

“The Three Harbour Green penthouse listing signals a return of buyer interest in the ultra-luxury segment of Vancouver’s real estate market,” said Scarrow.

“Contributing factors include pent-up demand, evolving consumer needs, and additional capital flowing into residential living spaces as a response to changing work-from-home trends.”

Residents of the tower’s 79 condominium homes have access to common amenities such as an oxonated indoor swimming pool, whirl pool, sauna, steam room, virtual golf, indoor squash court and billiard room, theatre, table tennis room, guest suite, and 24/7 concierge.

According to BC Assessment, the penthouse is valued at $27.66 million — down from $28.005 million in the previous assessment year.