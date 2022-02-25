Real EstateVancouver HomesUrbanized

A Look Inside: A historic $12.8M Mediterranean villa in Shaughnessy (VIDEO)

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Feb 25 2022, 11:22 pm
A Look Inside: A historic $12.8M Mediterranean villa in Shaughnessy (VIDEO)
Angell Hasman & Associates

There’s a hidden piece of Vancouver for sale that feels like it’s actually on the Amalfi Coast.

According to the $12,800,000 listing from Angell Hasman & Associates, this eight-bedroom, six-bathroom home is almost a hundred years old. It’s on a private, gated estate property hidden in Vancouver’s First Shaughnessy neighbourhood.

Built in 1929, the 6,900 square foot home has a classic Mediterranean exterior in a rich, buttery, yellow hue. There’s an outdoor swimming pool out back that will transport you to a luxury resort villa somewhere in Italy.

vancouver mansion

Angell Hasman & Associates

The outside living space is splendid as the home is surrounded by lush, green growth, hiding the property in the already-exclusive neighbourhood from prying eyes.

From the tiny open-air covered pool house to the expansive deck overlooking the pool area, walking around the home feels more like you’re at a global five-star hotel, waiting to find the maître d’ around every corner.

vancouver mansion

Angell Hasman & Associates

vancouver mansion

Angell Hasman & Associates

vancouver mansion

Angell Hasman & Associates

Imagine posting up poolside with a mimosa on a July afternoon, taking a dip in the crystal blue water when it’s time to cool down.

vancouver mansion

Angell Hasman & Associates

 

Stepping inside is like stepping inside a museum. You’ll feel transported to the 1930s when you see the rich detailing, vintage finishings, and millwork.

vancouver mansion

Angell Hasman & Associates

vancouver mansion

Angell Hasman & Associates

Inside, the home is filled with living spaces from the grand and expansive to the cozy and intimate. From dining rooms fit for a dinner party to more informal dining spaces, the home has a lot of flexibility to make it whatever you want.

vancouver mansion

Angell Hasman & Associates

Angell Hasman & Associates

vancouver mansion

Angell Hasman & Associates

The alabaster-white fireplace is stunning with its unique carvings that echo throughout the space, its repeated designs found in other corners of the sprawling mansion.

vancouver mansion

Angell Hasman & Associates

There’s a surprise inside each room. Check out the oversized bathroom giving vintage vibes with its unique green tiling.

vancouver mansion

Angell Hasman & Associates

vancouver mansion

Angell Hasman & Associates

vancouver mansion

Angell Hasman & Associates

vancouver mansion

Angell Hasman & Associates

Then, there’s this space with its unique ceiling and wood panelling. It feels like a forgotten classroom at Hogwarts that one of the professors turned into a TV room.

vancouver mansion

Angell Hasman & Associates

vancouver mansion

Angell Hasman & Associates

You don’t find too many homes like this on the market in Vancouver, so if you can afford the down payment on a more-than-$12 million home, then this could be a great fit.

Check out the listing to learn more and watch the video for an even closer look.

GET THE LATEST REAL ESTATE, ARCHITECTURE, URBAN ISSUES, AND TRANSPORTATION NEWS DIRECTLY TO YOUR INBOX. SUBSCRIBE TO URBANIZED:
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ Real Estate
+ Vancouver Homes
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT