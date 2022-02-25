A Look Inside: A historic $12.8M Mediterranean villa in Shaughnessy (VIDEO)

There’s a hidden piece of Vancouver for sale that feels like it’s actually on the Amalfi Coast.

According to the $12,800,000 listing from Angell Hasman & Associates, this eight-bedroom, six-bathroom home is almost a hundred years old. It’s on a private, gated estate property hidden in Vancouver’s First Shaughnessy neighbourhood.

Built in 1929, the 6,900 square foot home has a classic Mediterranean exterior in a rich, buttery, yellow hue. There’s an outdoor swimming pool out back that will transport you to a luxury resort villa somewhere in Italy.

The outside living space is splendid as the home is surrounded by lush, green growth, hiding the property in the already-exclusive neighbourhood from prying eyes.

From the tiny open-air covered pool house to the expansive deck overlooking the pool area, walking around the home feels more like you’re at a global five-star hotel, waiting to find the maître d’ around every corner.

Imagine posting up poolside with a mimosa on a July afternoon, taking a dip in the crystal blue water when it’s time to cool down.

Stepping inside is like stepping inside a museum. You’ll feel transported to the 1930s when you see the rich detailing, vintage finishings, and millwork.

Inside, the home is filled with living spaces from the grand and expansive to the cozy and intimate. From dining rooms fit for a dinner party to more informal dining spaces, the home has a lot of flexibility to make it whatever you want.

The alabaster-white fireplace is stunning with its unique carvings that echo throughout the space, its repeated designs found in other corners of the sprawling mansion.

There’s a surprise inside each room. Check out the oversized bathroom giving vintage vibes with its unique green tiling.

Then, there’s this space with its unique ceiling and wood panelling. It feels like a forgotten classroom at Hogwarts that one of the professors turned into a TV room.

You don’t find too many homes like this on the market in Vancouver, so if you can afford the down payment on a more-than-$12 million home, then this could be a great fit.

Check out the listing to learn more and watch the video for an even closer look.