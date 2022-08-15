Mini donut lovers are enraged after a familiar PNE vendor, Those Little Donuts, announced it will not be returning this year.

If you’ve been to the PNE before, you can probably remember the sweet sugary smell and mesmerizing sight of consistent rings of dough frying to make the perfect warm and crispy mini donut.

However, Those Little Donuts announced on Facebook it will not provide its sweet treats at the fair this year.

According to Those Little Donuts, the PNE Food Committee said its application was not accepted to participate “as [they] already have similar products.”

PNE spokesperson Laura Ballance admitted this was indeed true and three mini donut vendors have been selected.

But fair-goers say Those Little Donuts is incomparable to any other company.

“Your donuts are superior to the other guys,” one person wrote on Facebook.

Locals are reaching out to the PNE to express their opinions and some are even threatening they will skip the fair in protest.

“When I received your email with the list of food vendors I was surprised to see Those Lil Donuts wasn’t on it. I thought it was just an error because they have been there my entire life. Now I just read an article that their application was rejected,” Trina Sabet said.

“BIG mistake PNE!!!! I, for one, will not be attending this year in protest. I know a lot of other people feel the same way. That one shop was the whole reason for going.”

PNE responds to backlash

However, Ballance says guest might be happy to know the original mini donut family, who brought mini donuts to Canada in 1968 will be at the fair.

While they will be in a new booth, “the original donut we all know and love” will indeed be there.

This original mini donut family has sold their donuts at the PNE until 2012 when they sold Those Little Donuts to the current operator, Ballance said.

Ballance said with food being a big part of the PNE Fair experience, “each year we evaluate our food vendors on a range of things including type of food, quality of food, price, health and safety practices as well as other operational criteria.”

The PNE Fair is opening on August 20 and will run until September 5.