Vancouver police are investigating another unprovoked hypodermic needle attack that took place in the Downtown Eastside.

The alleged attack occurred on April 10 around 6:45 am near East Hastings and Columbia streets.

Police say the male victim was walking to work when he was allegedly stabbed in the leg by a man holding a needle. The suspect then proceeded to run south on Columbia Street following the assault.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5’8″ with a thin build. At the time of the attack, he was wearing a black hoodie with blue jeans.

“We have been unable to identify the suspect, and we’re asking anyone who was in the area who may have seen this incident to contact us,” VPD Constable Tania Visintin said in a statement.

“None of these cases are related, and each one appears to have been completely random and unprovoked.”

The attack reportedly took place in the area where Canada Post has suspended mail delivery because of health and safety concerns.

The incident marks the third occasion in which someone was randomly attacked with a hypodermic needle in the area since last October. The most recent attack took place in March.

The prior needle attacks took place in the same area of Vancouver on Main and Pender streets, about a five-minute walk away from the latest attack. Vancouver police were able to make an arrest in connection with the October attack.