Woman assaulted, stabbed with hypodermic needle in Vancouver attack

A woman has been assaulted and stabbed with a hypodermic needle during an attack near Main and Pender Streets on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

Officers were called on Tuesday at around 4:20 pm, after a 41-year-old woman, who was walking near Main and Pender, was apparently assaulted. The suspect allegedly stuck a needle in the victim’s leg.

Vancouver Police made an arrest in connection with the unprovoked attack.

The VPD has identified the suspect as 27- year-old Kayla Elizabeth Kelly — adding that she has been charged with assault with a weapon.

A similar attack occurred in October of last year, when a 23-year-old woman was also stabbed in the leg with a hypodermic needle as she was leaving a coffee shop near Main and East Pender Streets.

Around that time, VPD said that more than four people were being randomly attacked a day in Vancouver.

Police say that there’s no evidence connecting the two hypodermic needle incidents.

Tuesday’s attack is another example in a string of recent random attacks in Vancouver that have been taking place on a semi-frequent basis.

Just two weeks ago, police were investigating an attack which involved a man being beaten in what VPD called a “swarming” incident.