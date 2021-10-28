Woman stabbed with needle in yet another stranger attack in Vancouver

Another stranger attack has occurred in Vancouver, this time in the Downtown Eastside.

On Wednesday evening, a 23-year-old woman was stabbed in the leg with a hypodermic needle while leaving a coffee shop near Main and East Pender streets.

Vancouver police say all evidence currently points to this incident being another random attack.

Investigators believe the female victim may have been followed before the attack took place.

Police believe she was then confronted by the suspect, who proceeded to stab the victim with a dirty needle.

“Because we don’t know what was in the needle and whether there will be any long-term health impacts, the victim was taken to hospital for treatment,” said VPD Sergeant Steve Addison in a statement.



“All signs point to this being a random and unprovoked assault on a victim who did nothing wrong.”

Police also say that it was fortunate that the victim called police as quickly as she did, and they were able to identify the assailant.

The 35-year-old suspect is known to police, and she was released from custody after agreeing to appear in court at a later date.

The concept of a stranger attack has become increasingly concerning in Vancouver in recent weeks and months, with this incident just being the latest in a worrying trend.

After compiling data on random attacks in the city, the VPD suggested that over four people a day are attacked randomly in Vancouver.