Large fire breaks out near Marine Gateway in South Vancouver (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

Megan Devlin
Aug 4 2022, 4:49 pm
buckyhermit/Reddit

Vancouver firefighters battled a blaze Wednesday afternoon that sent a huge plume of smoke into the sky.

The fire broke out in South Vancouver near Marine Drive Station, according to witnesses who captured photos and video of the flames.

The smoke was funnelling into the sky just before 5 pm, and one witness said the fire spread from one building to another.

The fire burned among houses next to the highrises at Marine Drive Station.

fire marine drive houses

buckyhermit/Reddit

Daily Hive has reached out to Vancouver Fire-Rescue Services for details on what happened but has not yet heard back.

