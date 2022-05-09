Martha Stewart approves new Wordle-inspired game Phoodle for foodies

It looks like the new online game Phoodle is the latest game based on the viral sensation that is Wordle.

Like Wordle, this game is refreshed daily with a new five-letter word for players to guess, chipping away at the yellow, green, and grey letters to get it correct in six guesses or less.

Even foodie Martha Stewart approves of the new game that will cover all things culinary.

“If you want a new word game to play, and who does not!, try https://Phoodle.net,” Martha Stewart stated in an Instagram post.

“Live today. Lots of fun especially if you love food!!!!!!” she added.

A unique aspect of Phoodle that other Wordle-spinoff games don’t have is that after playing the game a fun fact about the word will appear here.

Spoiler alert: today’s first word was a certain type of fruit and it came with a fact that we have to be honest — totally surprised us.

“One ***** gives you more energy than a cup of coffee – sorry, coffee lovers.”

From appliances to famous chefs and more, this is a fun culinary test to look forward to every morning.

Just like Wordle, after each guess, the color of the tiles will change to show how close your guess was to the word.

Promising to be “an online daily word game for food lovers who also have an appetite for words,” give tomorrow’s word a shot and see if you can get a streak going to brag to your friends about.

Good luck!