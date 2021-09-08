10 hidden gems to discover in Burnaby

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

No matter how long you’ve lived in Metro Vancouver, you may not have spent a lot of time exploring all the things to see and do in Burnaby.

From historic museums and galleries to lush trails and pristine parks, the city has a lot to offer.

Things to do in Burnaby

Watch a piece of B.C. history come to life at the open-air Burnaby Village Museum. There are centuries of history to discover on the 10-acre site, with 38 different exhibits to see. Some of the attractions include period-specific homes, businesses and a traditional schoolhouse.

Address: 6501 Deer Lake Ave, Burnaby

For a fun, family-friendly activity, head to Burnaby Central Railway. It was built and operated by the British Columbia Society of Model Engineers and features a miniature train that kids can take a ride on. It’s also a popular spot to host children’s birthday parties and other special events.

Address: 120 N Willingdon Ave, Burnaby

This sprawling museum is brimming with Japanese-Canadian history and culture. The space features several exhibits and a serene garden. It also hosts a variety of cultural workshops, field trips, camps for kids and other educational events throughout the year.

Address: 6688 Southoaks Crescent, Burnaby

History buffs can learn more about the city at this art museum, centrally located near Deer Lake Park. The museum occupies the Fairacres Mansion, which is designated as an historic site by the provincial government. It’s also the only public art museum in Canada that is dedicated to works of art on paper.

Address: 6344 Deer Lake Ave, Burnaby

Spend a day on the sandy beach at the beautiful Barnet Marine Park. There’s plenty to do in the area, including swimming and picnicking. Plus, there’s a large off-leash area so your pup can roam around and burn off some energy. Those who enjoy water sports can bring along their canoe or kayak and head out on the water to take in spectacular views of the Burrard Inlet.

Address: 8181 Barnet Road, Burnaby

This intermediate trail in the Burnaby Mountain area is sometimes referred to as being Burnaby’s version of the Grouse Grind, because hikers will have to climb more than 500 steps. The steep three-kilometre hike has an elevation gain of about 240 meters and takes about an hour to complete round-trip. But once you reach the top, you’ll be rewarded with unsurpassed views of the area.

Address: Climbs from the Barnet on the north side of Burnaby Mountain and arrives at the Japanese totem poles at Horizons Restaurant

Capitol Hill Reservoir Park may be small but it definitely offers up some big views. It’s easily one of the best places in the city to just sit back and relax. Be sure to head here to catch the sunset, as it offers incredible views of the region you just can’t find anywhere else.

Address: 229 N Hythe Ave, Burnaby

Fuel up for the day at this quaint bakery and café serving up incredible espresso beverages and pastries. They also have some savoury options on the menu as well, including a variety of sandwiches and paninis. You can also dig into one of their many waffle offerings, which include squid ink, chocolate banana, matcha, mango, strawberry, and Oreo.

Address: 6848 Jubilee Ave, Burnaby

Beer fans must visit this small-batch artisan brewery in an industrial area of Burnaby. It celebrates Belgian-style beer in particular. It’s even named after a neighbourhood on the east side of Antwerp, Belgium. And you can enjoy their beers in a 50-seat tasting room or at multiple public and private retailers across the province.

Address: 3191 Thunderbird Crescent #114, Burnaby

Conveniently located beside the Holdom SkyTrain Station, this indoor entertainment hub offers state-of-the-art cosmic bowling. Sports fans can also watch the game at the REVS Lounge and enjoy handcrafted pizzas at Striker’s Bar. It also features a full-service fitness centre with five racquetball courts, a cardio room, large strength training area and more.

Address: 5502 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby