You’ve saved up all the money you can muster to put a down payment on a Vancouver home, but would you go through with it after learning you could buy a motel in BC for half the price instead?

Sure, there are some caveats, like the fact that you might not be near the downtown core and that you’d be running a business in a remote (potentially very, very remote) part of the province.

Still, if you’re a fan of Schitt’s Creek, you can make your very own Rosebud Motel dreams come true with these BC motels that are somehow still cheaper than the average detached Vancouver home.

According to the latest real estate statistics, the average price of a detached home in Vancouver is $2.34 million.

These five BC motels are asking for much less than that. In some cases, you might even be able to buy two BC motels for less than the average detached Vancouver home.

This motel — technically a chalet — is about a 27-hour drive from Vancouver. McCowans Sporting Properties has listed it for the asking price of $899,000.

Brewery Bay Chalet features some breathtaking views of BC’s natural beauty.

“Whether purchasing for an investment or a lifestyle change, this opportunity provides both,” the listing states.

The motel was established over 17 years ago and has two part-time employees.

A little closer to Vancouver, roughly a 15-hour drive, is Robbers Roost Motel, which a Syber Realty listing says is a profitable and popular motel in New Hazelton.

Syber Realty’s listing suggests an asking price of $1,520,000.

The motel has 20 different units, five of which include kitchenettes. Google suggests that it’s a pretty well-reviewed establishment.

“This is a great opportunity for you to get into a great motel!”

This listing is a bit controversial. However, it seems that a controversial motel is still cheaper than the average detached home in Vancouver.

Old Frankfurt Motel, located in Prince George and around a nine-hour drive away from Vancouver, is listed by Royal LePage Commercial for $1,588,000.

The controversy comes in the form of crime, according to a Change.org petition started in 2021.

“The Old Frankfurt Motel (it has since been renamed but has and is always referred to it as the Frankfurt) now houses mostly individuals who chose to commit crimes on a daily basis,” the petition creator claims.

Eagle’s Nest Resort, located in Anahim Lake, just over 10 hours away from Vancouver, is listed for $799,000.

The listing says, “The six cabins offer a cozy and rustic atmosphere. The seven motel rooms offer a more traditional hotel-style experience with modern conveniences.”

It is surrounded by BC’s natural beauty.

“If you are looking at escaping the rat race and doing your own thing in the wilderness of British Columbia, Eagle’s Nest is well worth investigating,” the listing adds.

The Quesnel RiverFront Inn is located in, you guessed it, Quesnel, BC, and has an asking price of $1,698,000.

Of all the motels in this post, Quesnel RiverFront Inn is the closest to Vancouver, at about an eight-hour drive away.

The building, which features 25 rooms, has undergone many improvements, and pictures make it look like it has been recently renovated.

Which of these BC motels would you consider investing in?