One of the best parts of the holiday season is unwinding at home and binge-watching classic Christmas films like The Polar Express or Jingle All The Way.

Now, thanks to H Tasting Lounge, there’s a brand new way to enjoy these films with a festive, boozy twist in Vancouver.

After the recent launch of its Winterlust patio, H Tasting Lounge’s award-winning bartender Andrew Kong has reimagined a dozen holiday movies in a spectacular way to create twelve brand new cocktails for you to enjoy leading up to the peak of the holidays.

The “12 Cocktails of Christmas Movies” is offered now through December 25 at the lounge.

You and your crew can try one or all twelve of these festive cocktails. These sips can even get the Grinch into the Christmas spirit.

Here are the Christmas cocktails that you can try:

1. Network President: Champagne Mionetto Treviso Brut Prosecco, Demerara, Menta Branca, Bitters, Black Olive Brine

2. Total Agony of Love: Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka, Frangelico, Love Buzz Sour Reduction, Lemon, Oat Milk, Pinot Noir Soda

3. Yukon Cornelius: Tanqueray 10, Stump Gin, Yellow Chartreuse, Elderflower Cordial, Wintergreen, Gold Dust

4. 39-and-a-Half Foot Pole: Noteworthy Gin, Crème de Cacao, Mint, Mint Chocolate Ice Cream

5. Glacier Gulch: Bornholmer Akvavit, Bitter Bianco, Esquimalt Dry Vermouth, Juniper Condensed Milk, Nordic Tea Blend, Skyr, Cranberry Bitters

6. Thief Trap: Olmeca Altos Plata Tequila, Galliano Ristretto, Pepsi Reduction, Whey & Collagen Powder, Cherry Soda

7. Free Subway Bubblegum: El Tequileño Reposado Tequila, Stump Gin, Lemon, Bubblegum, Mint

8. Don’t Hog the Nog: Maker’s Mark Bourbon, Hennessy VS Cognac, Torres 5yr Brandy, Goslings Black Seal Rum, Hart & Sons 151 Rum, Cream & Milk, Egg Yolks, Spices

9. Lactose Intolerant: Maker’s Mark Bourbon, Lactose-Free Cream Cheese, Soy Milk, Rooibos Tea, Lemon, Vanilla

10. Rye Hard: Rittenhouse Rye, Cherry Heering, Jägermeister, Underberg

11. Oh Fudge: Angostura 5 yr Rum, Fernet Branca, Lucano Caffé, Brown Butter Falernum, Housemade Hot Chocolate, Bitters

12. Pumpkin Grog: Sparrow Rum, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Hart & Sons 151 Rum, Pumpkin Spice, Cold Brew Coffee

Can you guess which movie inspired each of these festive drinks?

In the meantime, be sure to mark your calendars for this boozy event, and don’t forget to arrange for your sleigh ride home.

When: Now through December 25

Where: 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver