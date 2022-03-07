FoodFood NewsBest of

The World's 50 Best Restaurants will not include Russian spots in 2022

Mar 7 2022, 5:50 pm
Chubykin Arkady/Shutterstock
One of the most prestigious and anticipated annual food and beverage lists around made a big announcement on Monday.

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants and The World’s 50 Best Bars will not be including any Russian establishments on its 2022 version of those lists.

The brand confirmed this in a social media announcement, elaborating on the decision further.

“We do not hold any restaurants or bars individually responsible for the actions of their government and we acknowledge all those in Russia who have bravely denounced the actions of their leaders. Our thoughts continue to be with the people of Ukraine at this time,” the post read.

The World’s 50 Best joins a growing list of companies and collectives distancing themselves from Russia in solidarity with Ukraine, including TikTok and YouTube.

