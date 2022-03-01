Canadian restaurant takes poutine off the menu because of Putin

A Quebec restaurant is denouncing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by changing the name of the province’s iconic poutine dish due to its similarity to the name of President Vladimir Putin.

Le Roy Jucep, a Drummondville diner that claims it invented the poutine in the 1950s, has changed the name of its poutine to simply, “fries-cheese-gravy.”

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Le Roy Jucep says the restaurant decided to “temporarily retire the word p***** from its trademark in order to express, in its own way, its profound dismay over the situation in Ukraine.”

After making the move, Le Roy Jucep said it removed the post, claiming it had received several threats after making the renaming announcement.

Though not spelled the same, Putin’s name sounds similar to the non-French way of referring to Quebec’s national dish.

In a Sunday Facebook post, the owner of Le Roy Jucep said staff members were “very touched” to learn their poutine renaming had made its way to Ukraine.

“If we could make someone smile there, that’s already a win,” says the restaurant. “We are with you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Le Roy Jucep’s main Facebook page says it is “the inventor of the fries-cheese-gravy.”

