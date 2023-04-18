Wine lovers, rejoice! One of the city’s favourite spots to sip top-notch adult grape juice is set to reopen after a three-year hiatus.

Located next to its sister spot Provence Marinaside in Yaletown, the 1167 Marinaside Crescent spot has remained closed due to the pandemic, the team shares.

“We had to close TWB during the pandemic period as it’s a small space and we couldn’t make it work with the distancing restrictions,” says Provence Marinaside’s Wine Director Joshua Carlson.

“Now that all that has been lifted, we are looking forward to welcoming people back.”

Vino aficionados and casual sippers alike will be pleased to hear The Wine Bar plans to reopen on May 1, 2023.

This spot is known for its huge selection of wines. When we say huge, we mean it’s got one of the largest wine selections on the continent.

It offers 260+ wines, including 125 wines-by-the-glass. We know, we’re excited too.

You can actually enjoy vino from every wine-producing region around the globe, and that’s pretty cool if you ask us.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Wine Bar (@twb_thewinebar)

In addition to boozy beverages, The Wine Bar will bring back its menu of casual bites.

Think pomme frites, brown butter truffle popcorn, crispy calamari, garlic parsley meatballs, BC cheese plates, and classic fresh oysters.

The concept also shares that its sister spot Provence will have its full menu available for brunch, lunch, and dinner.

Happy/Tappy Hour at The Wine Bar is also back from 3 to 5 pm daily.

As if we needed any more reasons to head to this eatery with killer views overlooking the False Creek Seawall and Quayside Marina!

Be sure to visit, or revisit, The Wine Bar once it reopens next month.

The Wine Bar at Provence Marinaside

Address: 1167 Marinaside Crescent, Vancouver

Phone: 604-681-4144

Instagram