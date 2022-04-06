EventsConcertsCuratedPop Culture

The Weeknd replaces Kanye West as headliner at Coachella

Apr 6 2022, 5:21 pm
The Weeknd replaces Kanye West as headliner at Coachella
It seems that Coachella heard fans’ calls.

The music and arts festival has announced that The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia will replace Kanye West as headliners.

An updated line up was posted on Twitter Wednesday morning to make it official.

“The Party & The After Party,” tweeted Coachella.

Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd are now listed to perform as the main act on Sunday, April 17 and 24. The slot was vacant for about two days after West suddenly dropped out of the two-weekend long festival.

Fans took to Twitter urging Coachella to fill the spot with the Canadian hitmaker. Concert go-ers are celebrating the welcome replacement.

The Weeknd has been having an incredible few days. On Tuesday, he released the music video for his single “Out of  Time,” which has wracked up over five million views. The dreamy and surreal visual features Jim Carrey and Squid Game star HoYeon Jung.

