The Weeknd dropped the star-studded music video for his single “Out of Time” on Tuesday, and fans are shipping him and his Squid Game co-star.

The song is the third single from the Toronto singer’s hit album Dawn FM. The dreamy music video has already garnered over a million views on YouTube just hours after it premiered.

It features South Korean model HoYeon Jung, best known for her role as the cunning player Kang Sae-byeok in Netflix’s Squid Game.

“OUT OF TIME WITH HOYEON:” The Weeknd tweeted.

The video follows the Weeknd, who runs into Jung in the elevator at an empty hotel. In true meet-cute fashion, the pair strike up a conversation at the hotel bar and sing the night away.

They’re having a grand time belting out “Out of Time” on the karaoke machine until the two decide to retire for the night. Upon returning to their hotel room, The Weeknd starts having surreal hallucinations of an operating room. This is when Jim Carrey makes a creepy appearance.

Carrey and the Weeknd struck up an unlikely friendship over their mutual love of telescopes, which has led to the Canadian actor’s feature on Dawn FM.

Watch here, if you dare.

thank you HOYEON and JIM. a dream collab! OUT OF TIME out now ! : https://t.co/7eZP2jDOZd pic.twitter.com/vE7Vs3UVzS — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) April 5, 2022

Fans took to Twitter to gush over the Weeknd’s chemistry with the Squid Game star.

“Get yourself a person who will look at you the way Abel look at HoYeon,” one user tweeted.

get yourself a person who will look at you the way Abel look at HoYeon pic.twitter.com/BOqG89GfTd — nic (@longsuitabel) April 5, 2022

NO BECAUSE THE OUT OF TIME MV WAS SUCH A VIBE, ABEL AND HOYEON WERE SO CUTE AND THEN BOOM THE PLOT TWIST AT THE END, AND JIM CARREY AT THE END TO TOP IT OFF 10/10 — Omarxo 🇵🇸 (@bluesuitabel) April 5, 2022

all i have to say is abel and hoyeon *chefs kiss* pic.twitter.com/Dx4pPgeKhm — ً (@xodawns) April 5, 2022

The Weeknd with HoYeon Jung, that’s it, that’s the tweet pic.twitter.com/axqvz6h95V — nic (@longsuitabel) April 1, 2022

Hopefully we’ll see these two work together again!