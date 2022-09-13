If you were waiting for The Very Good Butchers’ sizeable Vancouver flagship location, here’s some news: the brand has seemingly pulled the plug on the project.

The 10,000 sq ft facility was slated to open at the Nickel at 285 West 5th in Mount Pleasant.

Dished chatted with the company back in January 2021 about the move. It was tentatively set to open in the summer of 2021.

In a recent update, the company shared it wasn’t moving forward with this location, and on top of that, it had actually closed its flagship store in Victoria earlier this year.

“The Company closed the Victoria Flagship Store in June 2022 and has terminated the lease for the planned location of the Mount Pleasant Flagship Store,” the company shared in a release.

The update, which was released on August 15, 2022, continued to explain that these decisions were made “in an effort to improve production efficiencies and reduce overhead.”

The Victoria-based vegan food concept had big plans for its Vancouver flagship, as the space was slated to be a recipe and development area, a test kitchen, and offer patrons a restaurant and patio.

Dished has reached out to the company for more info.