Footage shows extensive damage inside iconic Roxy nightclub (VIDEO)

Aly Laube
Apr 21 2022, 8:40 pm
Footage shows extensive damage inside iconic Roxy nightclub (VIDEO)
The Roxy/TikTok

An iconic Vancouver nightclub is still recovering from extensive damage the venue suffered in March, shown in a recently posted TikTok.

The club shared the destruction in a viral video captioned, “If you’re wondering why we closed…”

@roxyvancouver if you’re wondering why we closed…. #vancouver #roxyvancouver #roxyvan #granvillestreet #downtownvancouver original sound – Matthew Rincon

Footage shows toilets in the area where people would usually dance, since they had to be pulled out of the bathroom. The video also showed tarps, wood, and metal construction materials scattered across the space.

The Granville Street joint has been providing live music, drinks, and snacks to the city’s nightlife community for years. But that all stopped when the Roxy sustained external structural damage to the building caused by neighbouring construction on March 24.

A wall had to be repaired, and their bathrooms are still being restored.

The venue announced its temporary closure on Instagram that same day.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Roxy Vancouver (@roxyvancouver)

And on April 20, it posted on TikTok saying its reopening date was coming soon.

@roxyvancouver We can’t wait until the our bathroom repairs are done and we can party with you alll again! Reopening date COMING SOON! #greenscreen #roxyreno #juliafox #masterpiece #letsgetiton #roxyvan #theroxy #ifidosaysomyself original sound – Roxy

“We can’t wait until our bathroom repairs are done and we can party with you all again!” says the caption.

Daily Hive Vancouver reached out to The Roxy, but staff were unable to provide details on which day they can reopen or the status of the repairs.

