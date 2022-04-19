Cineplex has announced that all of its venues across the country are now operating as they did pre-pandemic.

On Monday, the entertainment company said all 172 of its theatres and recreation venues — including The Rec Room and Playdium — are operating at full capacity, “with all previously mandated federal, provincial, and municipal operating restrictions removed.”

This comes after more than two years of COVID-19 restrictions and capacity limits affecting Canadian moviegoers’ plans.

There are now no limitations on concession sales or capacity limits, and proof of vaccination is no longer required.

Masks are still required in the provinces of Quebec and Prince Edward Island, but according to Cineplex’s news release, this guideline will be lifted in the coming weeks.

“With significant mandates in place in January 2022, we only achieved 22 percent of box office revenues when compared to the same month in 2019,” President and CEO of Cineplex Ellis Jacob shared in a statement. “As restrictions relaxed, however, we saw the same metric increase to 60 percent in February 2022 and 70 percent in March 2022.”

He also shared that within the past two years, every time operating restrictions are lifted, guests and customers flock to Cineplex venues quickly.

“Movie-lovers, social seekers, game enthusiasts and all those looking for a safe, affordable escape are returning to our theatres and entertainment venues,” he continued. “We are so excited to be welcoming them back,” said Jacob.

Currently, some highly awaited films are screening at Cineplex theatres, including Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, The Batman, and Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Pre-sales are already underway for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, releasing on May 6, 2022.

Click here for more information and ticket bookings.